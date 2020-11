Selena Gómez recibe homenaje a las mujeres en los Latin Grammy

I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com. I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:31am PDT