Elthon John ahora tiene su propia Barbie edición limitada

It’s here! I’m so delighted to release the paperback edition of ‘Me’ into the world. There’s a brand new chapter that covers the highs and lows of the last year and I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it 🚀 #EltonJohnBook

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Oct 13, 2020 at 2:46am PDT