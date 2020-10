Chris Hemswort libera animales en peligro de extinción en Australia

For the first time in 3000 years the Tasmania devils are back on mainland Australia! As top predators, the devils push back feral cats and foxes, allowing Australia’s native small mammals to recover so they can get to work enriching soil as they forage and help forests regenerate. My family and I were lucky enough to be there and lend a hand with the wonderful team at @wildark @aussieark @global_wildlife_conservation and #DevilComeback #ReWildAustralia Head to devilcomeback.org to support! Shot by visionary, genius ,majestic, Spaniard @cristianprieto.filmmaker

