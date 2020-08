El huracán Laura toma fuerza en el Golfo para su cita con Texas y Luisiana

The sun has set over Hurricane #Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. Stay with @NHC_Atlantic, https://t.co/QJ4DpXwmJm, and https://t.co/26J6Uogt6o for updates overnight.



Are you a mariner near the coast? Find your local @NWS Weather Forecast Office at https://t.co/RlEG1SemJQ. pic.twitter.com/iOeuOpjVf2