El cañón más grande del sistema solar revelado en impresionantes imágenes

HiPOD: The Obliquity of Mars (Periodic Bedding in Tithonium Chasma)



This HiRISE image of an east-facing slope in Tithonium Chasma was taken to follow up an earlier Context Camera image that seemed to show sediment layers of near-uniform thickness.



More: https://t.co/7De3nMZvsI pic.twitter.com/oRvCNfWpk9