El conmovedor homenaje de la ex del guitarrista Eddie Van Halen

40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.

A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom) on Oct 6, 2020 at 4:32pm PDT