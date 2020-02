Huawei presenta una nueva versión de su 'smartphone' plegable

#HUAWEIMateX has received amazing feedback from top tech media and pioneer users around the world since its launch in 2019. We are now launching the UPDATED HUAWEI Mate Xs 5G. Foldable screens from a FullView 8-inch to a 6.6-inch & 6-38inch dual-screen device. #Together2020 #HMS pic.twitter.com/pVpVet57V0