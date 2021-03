Rescatan a dos osos en una 'granja de bilis' en Vietnam

Xuan and Mo are rescued!



After being on the road for about 10hours today, the bears will soon arrive at our beautiful BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh.



We will examine them at our sanctuary clinic. Support their recovery, here ➡️ https://t.co/oNmsu3cPl7



📸: © Hoang Le I FOUR PAWS pic.twitter.com/9nFRyG27ae