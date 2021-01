China: Mineros atrapados en mina de oro dan primera señales de vida

22 miners in Qixia, Shandong have been trapped underground for 8 days after a blast on 10 January



Handwritten note from 17/1 says 12 are alive & 10 are unknown. "As long as you don't stop the rescue operation we'll hold onto hope. Thank you"

