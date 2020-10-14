Ella es la mujer con las mejillas más grandes del mundo ( FOTOS)
La mayoría de las personas han pensado alguna vez en someterse a una cirugía estética para cambiar algunos detalles de su cuerpo que no los tiene tan contentos, muchos tienen el valor de hacerlo y otros no.
Asimismo, existen algunos que desarrollan una obsesión de estas que los lleva a tomar drásticas decisiones, un ejemplo de esto es Anastasia Pokreshchuk, una mujer de origen ucraniano que su obsesivo deseo de ser bonita la convirtió en "la mujer con las mejillas más grandes del mundo" y su historia se volvió viral en Internet
She has had fillers in her lips, cheeks and in the corners of her mouth, botox in her forehead, as well as having her jaw and chin reshaped.— Glow in the 6ix (@Glowinthe6ix) October 15, 2020
She has become so obsessed with fillers that she has started giving them to herself and to her friends.
(PLEASE don't try this at home) pic.twitter.com/AwFNjz02IM
La mujer de 30 años de edad se ha hecho tantos rellenos en las mejillas que ya perdió la cuenta, pero eso no es todo, ella afirma que aun ¡son pequeñas!, por lo tanto seguirá aplicándose lo necesario hasta cumplir su cometido. La modelo de Instagram comentó para el medio extranjero Mirror, que ha gastado aproximadamente 2,000 dólares en todas sus intervenciones en las mejillas, agregó que fue hace cuatro años cuando empezó y hasta la fecha no ha parado.
Por si fuera poco, tiene tanta experiencia que ella misma se realiza el procedimiento. Confesó que algunas personas ven sus mejillas "demasiado grandes" pero ella esta enamorada de la forma que lucen y sobre todo dejo claro que nuevamente los hará más grande pues aún son un "poco pequeños".
Anastasia Pokreshchuk is making her rounds in the media again because she feels as though her cheeks are still too small despite being the owner of the world's largest cheeks.— Glow in the 6ix (@Glowinthe6ix) October 15, 2020
Anastasia said she has lost count of how many facial procedures she has had. pic.twitter.com/oxZuuZnfTg
¡Pero eso no es todo!, Anastasia también agrega botox en los labios, comisuras de la boca y frente, además que se ha hecho unos arreglos en la mandíbula y mentón. Explicó que son tantos procedimiento que se ha hecho que prefirió dejar de contarlos, ya lo ve como algo así rutinario.
Una celebridad de Instagram
Su peculiar aspecto la ha convertido en toda una celebridad en redes sociales, sobre todo Instagram donde cuenta con más de 220 mil seguidores de todo el mundo, quienes están siempre atentos a cualquier publicación para llenarla de reacciones y comentarios, no obstante, nunca faltan los comentarios negativos y sobre eso explicó sentirte despreocupada.
Cabe señalar que Anastasia ya recibió la opinión de algunos doctores, donde se le ha dicho que su "transformación" puede ser bastante peligrosa, sin embargo, ella comentó que no dejaría de hacerlo e incluso admitió que esta aprendiendo cosmetología en una escuela en línea.
She's made it clear that she has zero intention to stop despite Doctors telling her it's not safe for her to continue injecting her cheeks.. Incase you're wondering what she looked like before the injections... pic.twitter.com/m1fc7ZSKEB— Glow in the 6ix (@Glowinthe6ix) October 15, 2020