Un lago volcánico en Hawái no para de crecer (FOTOS)

Just how deep is the growing water lake in Halemaʻumaʻu crater? A ten-story building could disappear into its depths. Within the massive crater it may look small, but perspective is everything. The lake is roughly 150 feet (46 m) deep and 885 feet (270 m) long. USGS Photo/M. Patrick

A post shared by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (@hawaiivolcanoesnps) on Oct 6, 2020 at 9:38am PDT