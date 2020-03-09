Agencia británica acuerda no tomar fotos a Meghan y su hijo Archie
LONDRES (AP) — Una agencia noticiosa de Gran Bretaña acordó no tomar fotos de la duquesa de Sussex y su hijo Archie, se informó al Tribunal Supremo en Londres el viernes.
El acuerdo es parte de un convenio entre la duquesa, antes conocida como Meghan Markle, y la empresa británica Splash News and Picture Agency por una demanda que ella presentó en marzo en relación con unas fotos de ella y su hijo tomadas en enero en un parque en Canadá. La agencia desde entonces ha entrado en protección por bancarrota.
Un vocero de Schillings, los representantes legales del príncipe Enrique y su esposa, calificaron el acuerdo como “una clara señal de que el comportamiento ilegal, invasivo y entrometido de los paparazzi no será tolerado y de que la pareja se toma estos asuntos en serio, como lo haría cualquier familia”.
Una demanda similar contra Splash US, la compañía hermana de Splash UK, sigue en el sistema de cortes británico, agregó el vocero.
Bajo el acuerdo anunciado el viernes, Splash UK se compromete a no fotografiar al duque, la duquesa y su hijo en el futuro si la agencia llega a salir de protección por bancarrota.
En un caso privado separado, Meghan demandó a Associated Newspapers, la editora de The Mail On Sunday y MailOnline, por la publicación de una carta que le escribió a su padre, Thomas Markle, de quien está distanciada.
Meghan y Enrique se retiraron de sus deberes reales a finales de marzo y ahora viven en Los Ángeles.