Encuentran especie de cigarra desaparecida hace más de 100 años

These are likely the first photos of Okanagana arctostaphylae in its natural habitat, taken by iNat user easmeds. It's a species of #cicada first described in 1915 and not documented again until last week.



More details at https://t.co/1aVK8zebEn #WildlifeWednesday #entomology pic.twitter.com/hqPcKl8lMU