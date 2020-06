Detectada la línea verde del oxígeno en la atmósfera de Marte

The #ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has detected glowing green oxygen in #Mars’ atmosphere – the first time that this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth.



Left: artist's impression; right: @ESA_TGO @ExoMars_NOMAD data.



Full story: https://t.co/9shBiWQjqD pic.twitter.com/I7xl3l2qMS