Integrante de "Fifth Harmony" habla sobre ser virgen a sus 27 años

Happy September. I am particularly excited for this month. I am stepping into what God has for me this season. I am so excited for what’s ahead. I have projects that I am keeping a secret 🤫 but those things will reveal itself when the time is right :-) I love you and hope that you’re having a blessed day 🙏🏽

A post shared by Ally Brooke (@allybrooke) on Sep 1, 2020 at 7:27pm PDT