Aves exóticas, raperos y rockeros, en la nueva campaña Gucci

Designed by @alessandro_michele, the #GucciTailoring collection features tailored pieces with distinct House patterns, knits and colourful accessories. The looks are captured in a series of imagery with @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat Tyler, The Creator and @iggypopofficial. #AlessandroMichele Discover the collection through link in bio.

A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci) on Sep 29, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT