Tras la salida de su álbum, Bad Bunny rompe importante record en Spotify

All 20 tracks from #BadBunny’s (@sanbenito) new album, ‘YHLQMDLG,’ chart in the top 55 of Spotify’s Global Chart, with 4 landing in the top 10.



The album received 61 MILLION+ streams in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest opening day for an album on the platform this year. pic.twitter.com/Q1T0T94ysk