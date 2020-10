Inundaciones en centro Vietnam y Camboya deja al menos 123 muertos

In the provinces from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh, there was moderate rain, heavy rain, particularly Quang Binh - Thua Thien Hue had a particularly heavy rain with rainfall in the past 24 hours (from 7am on 9/10 to 07:00 on 10/10) popular 200-500mm, some places with higher rainfall . https://t.co/P2uwJn94jt