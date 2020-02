COVID-19 causa en China 121 muertes y 5.090 nuevos infectados en un día

China's #Hubei Province has reported 116 new deaths and, under new standards, confirmed 4,823 new #coronavirus cases on February 13. For Hubei:



- 51,986 confirmed cases (incl. 15,384 clinical cases)

- 6,169 suspected cases

- 36,719 undergoing treatment