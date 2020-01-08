Varios heridos en un tiroteo en la capital de Canadá
Fotografía: Twitter
Al menos una persona ha muerto y varias han resultado heridas este miércoles en un tiroteo registrado en Ottawa (Canadá), informan medios locales.
Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020
