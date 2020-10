Una nueva investigación revela que Whitney Houston fue asesinada

#WhatWhitneyWore: Whitney loved wearing a good pantsuit, and she also loved to wear white and cream colors, which looked stunning on her whether on or off the stage. This photo, featuring a beautiful Stella McCartney pantsuit and blouse, was taken in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2010 for her 'Nothing But Love' tour book. Styling by: @timothysnellone Photos by: @randeestnicholas

