La ESA adjudica contrato para la estación lunar Gateway

Window to the 🌑: first European Gateway model for #Artemis to be built in Cannes, France, by @Thales_Alenia_S. The ESPRIT module will provide communications, refueling and an observatory for astronauts around the #Moon. Read more: https://t.co/HOFH1I5Kfh #ForwardToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/B0nOlzLxXT