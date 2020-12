Sonda espacial japonesa trae de vuelta muestras del asteroide Ryugu

It’s now less than 2 weeks left, and under 4,500,000 km to Earth! The current plan for the Earth return (in JST):

・December 5, 14:00 - 15:00: capsule separation

・Dec. 5, 15:00 - 17:00: orbit change for spacecraft departure

・Dec. 6, 02:00 - 03:00: capsule landing pic.twitter.com/UlksXD1CRN