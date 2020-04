La primera misión tripulada de la NASA y SpaceX despegará en mayo

Before our Apollo astronauts launched to the Moon, they had to walk out of these doors at @NASAKennedy.



And when we launch @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug on the @SpaceX Demo-2 mission, these doors will be used again.



Prepare to #LaunchAmerica on May 27: https://t.co/BtWva5fpmF pic.twitter.com/PAYSDdl6Cm