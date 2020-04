Captan la imagen de un dragón en los cañones del planeta rojo

HiPOD 11 Apr 2020: Year of the Dragon



We rotated this image of light-toned blocky material in southwestern Melas Chasma because from this perspective, it resembles a fabled Chinese dragon.



