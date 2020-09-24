EE.UU.: Mujer dará a luz a su propio nieto a los 51 años
Breanna Lockwood, de 29 años, pasó por cuatro tratamientos para quedar embarazada, tuvo dos abortos y un embarazo ectópico.
Por ello su madre, en un acto de amor, decidió ser su sustituta gestacional.
Julie fue entrevistada por "Today" cuando cumplió 35 semanas de embarazo y les dijo: “todo está perfecto”, Incluso dijo que era "un embarazo de libro de texto”.
La historia cuyos protagonistas residen en Illinois, se hizo famosa a través de la cuenta de Instagram ivf.surrogacy.diary que ya es una de las más seguidas.
𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟎 𝟑𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭! Pregnant with her grandchild in the first picture! Pregnant with ME in the second! Looking at those two pictures really blew my mind a little bit? What a crazy amazing thing... Still waiting for this baby girl! She’s nice and comfortable in there for now!
“¡Mi nombre es Breanna y mi esposo es Aaron! En medio está mi dulce mamá quien está cargando a nuestro primer hijo como una sustituta gestacional”, se lee en una publicación de Instagram.
Breanna padece del síndrome de Asherman, que se caracteriza por la presencia de adherencias y/o fibrosis dentro de la cavidad uterina debido a cicatrices, que evitan que pueda completar un embarazo.
A pesar de que Julie está atravesando la menopausia, el embarazo fue posible gracias a los avances médicos. Ella recibió un embrión que se formó a partir de un óvulo de Breanna y un espermatozoide de su yerno, Aaron. Además, un médico especialista le administra una terapia hormonal.
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol... I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity ... I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography
En Estados Unidos el costo de la maternidad subrogada es alto e inaccesible para la mayoría, según explica Brian Kaplan, especialista de los Fertility Centers de Illinois. Los costos pueden alcanzar hasta los 100 mil dólares.
Al ver la situación por la que estaba pasando Breanna, Julie decidió ofrecerse a ser sustituta gestacional.
Actualmente Julie es monitoreada por los médicos y se espera que en los próximos meses dé a luz a su nieto.
𝟑𝟑 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐋𝐄! 🍍 i’ve been waiting for this week! The symbol of a pineapple is the call to arms for the fertility community! Some have a theory that eating pineapple around transfer time can also help with embryo implantation. Seeing ladies rocking socks, pins, shirts, and leggings in the clinic waiting room with pineapples on them was not rare to see. A symbol of hope. A symbol of “hey sis, you’re not alone”. “A pineapple has pointy defenses, but is still sweet” A pineapple is a perfect symbol of hope in this community. Fighting so hard to become parents our drive is strong. It takes a tough exterior, like a pineapple, to weather all the hormones, appointments, needle sticks, procedures, heartbreak of failed cycles and loss. But through that tough exterior, inside is sweet. The love that we long to give to a child. All of our journeys may be different. Wherever you are in your family building journey (or roller-coaster), there is one thing I know for sure, we all deserve a piña colada. 🍍🍹👏🏻