EE.UU.: Mujer dará a luz a su propio nieto a los 51 años /

⁣ 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟎⁣ 𝟑𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭!⁣ ⁣ Pregnant with her grandchild in the first picture! ⁣ Pregnant with ME in the second! ⁣ ⁣ Looking at those two pictures really blew my mind a little bit? What a crazy amazing thing... ⁣ ⁣ Still waiting for this baby girl! She’s nice and comfortable in there for now! ⁣

A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:58am PDT