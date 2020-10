Chanel lleva glamour a la Semana de la Moda de París

Strong lines define a distinctive shoulder — the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection, imagined by Virginie Viard and captured in motion at the Grand Palais in Paris. #CHANELSpringSummer #CHANEL #PFW @LouisedeChevigny @Chaikra @BeritHeitmann @AmandaSanchez

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT