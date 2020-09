Los Crocs de Bad Bunny se agotaron en minutos

We appreciate everyone SHOWING UP today and congrats to those that scored a pair. For those who didn't, stay tuned for many more surprises to come in Croctober 🔥 P.S. We don't like bots either, which is why we use a combination of a queuing system and other fraud protection measures to protect against them. @badbunnypr

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on Sep 29, 2020 at 8:48am PDT