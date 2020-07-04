Pastora pasa de arrodillarse ante el Altísimo a mostrar todo en OnlyFans
Sí, lo usual es que abunden historias de hombres y mujeres que, tras una vida que muchos pueden cuestionar, se conviertan a una religión y cambien su estilo de vida.
Se puede decir que el caso de Nikole Mitchell es al revés. Un resumen: OnlyFans, la plataforma de contenidos para adultos, es su nuevo púlpito.
La estadounidense Nikole Mitchell creció en una familia bautista muy conservadora, con roles de género fuertes y estereotipados que pueden hacer saltar de indignación a cualquier feminista. Sin embargo, ahí empezó a dar señales de que quería hacer algo distinto.
It was a year ago today that I embarked on a journey of full self-expression - & who knew that just shy of a year later my story would be picked up by the @NYPost & would go viral within 24 hours! /// The lead-up to this didn't happen overnight. I consistently showed up, put myself out there, took leaps of faith, left old identities, stepped into truer identities, invested in support, AND DID THE (INNER) WORK. I stayed the course even when I was scared. I trusted myself even when I felt crazy. I loved myself even when others didn't. I held onto the vision I had for my life & I let that vision be bigger than all my fears.
Por ejemplo, Nikole se convirtió en pastora, una decisión que sus padres consideraron "rebelde" porque era un rol destinado para los hombres.
"Crecí escuchando que a las mujeres no se les permitía dirigir y que su lugar era en la cocina y cuidar a sus hijos" , dijo en un informe del "Daily Styar".
Lo que había detrás de la actividad pastoral era un fuerte deseo de lucirse ante la gente , dijo la estadounidense. Pero Nikole, eso sí, se mantuvo fiel a los principios religiosos, se casó y tuvo tres hijos.
Guess who was just asked to be on Jimmy Kimmel again?! This bitch!🔥😍🔥 So much good shit is happening!! I've got a bunch of new followers here (hi!👋🏾🤩), a bunch of new Only Fans (heyyy😏🔥), folx applying to work 1:1 with me, plus 2 more interviews!
Sin embargo, hace cuatro años tuvo una suerte de Epifanía, por decirlo en términos religiosos y sintió que su vida debía cambiar.
Decíamos que cuatro años atrás, viendo un programa de temática LGBT, Nikole Mitchell descubrió que era bisexual, pero lo mantuvo en secreto. En 2017, Nikole dio un sermón el 4 de julio y nunca más regresó a la iglesia. Tras ello publicó un video en YouTube en el que expuso sus conclusiones acerca de la sexualidad.
Not all Karens are Karens🤗 A neighbor left this note on our front step yesterday and it honestly brought tears to my eyes! We live in a very conservative, pro-Trump county so to receive love and support from a neighbor you don't know took me by surprise and meant so much to me! So last night after dinner, my 4yo and I took a walk to find her house (she left her address) and got to meet her and her beautiful family. When I got home, my 10yo asked me, "Did you ask her to coffee mom?!"😄 This girl knows I love me some quality time with people who get it. Don't underestimate the ways you let your little light shine - whether it's putting up a sign or writing a note - it moves people.❤️
Con tres hijos, en 2019, Nikole Mitchell se divorció y contrató una consultora sexual. Hizo un ensayo erótico, que consideró un rito de iniciación.
"Nunca me he sentido más sagrada, sexy y liberada en mi vida", dijo en ese entonces.
3 more manifestation stories for you.🔥 1. We were at a fancy restaurant on the beach last night and when we were told it was a 90 minute wait, I looked to my friends and said,"We'll manifest it faster than that." 20 minutes later our table was ready.😎 /// 2. We went to a Louis Vuitton store and when we were told that the waiting list was packed and we wouldn't be able to get in the store that day, I smiled and said, "Oh, we're getting in. We'll manifest it." The employee smiled and said okay then and put our names on the waiting list. Less than an hour later, we were invited to shop at the store. Because of course.😏
El resultado final fue la transformación de la pastora en una stripper en línea, exactamente en OnlyFans. Nikole, de 36 años, ahora se gana la vida presumiendo para otro rebaño: suscriptores del sitio popular para adultos . Con éxito, mucho éxito.
"Desde muy joven, había fantaseado con ser stripper", confesó Nikole Mitchell a The New York Post. Bueno, la pastora convertido en stripper ahora entretiene a la gente a través de Onlyfans, la plataforma de contenido para adultos. Sí, hizo realidad sus sueños, aquellos que, asegura, el patriarcado había desaparecido.
Being understood is not a prerequisite to you being happy, healthy, wealthy, and successful. . You get to have those things because you decide you want that. . Because you know you're worthy of them. . Because you feel deserving of them. . But it is NOT predicated on others being fully on board with who you are and what you came here to do. . If you are waiting for certain people to get on board (aka waiting for their approval), you will ALWAYS hold yourself back in some way.