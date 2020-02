Un japonés de 112 años, el varón más anciano del mundo

World’s oldest living man Chitetsu Watanabe (112 years old) of Japan 🇯🇵 says that secret to his longevity is “ NOT TO GET ANGRY and KEEPING A SMILE ON THE FACE “ : https://t.co/OsEgbP83mO @GWR @AbeShinzo @SriSri @narendramodi @IndianEmbTokyo @republic @IndiaToday @TimesNow @ANI