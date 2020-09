¿Por qué se celebra el Día Mundial de la Seguridad del Paciente?

📅 Today, September 17, we commemorate 🙌 #WorldPatientSafetyDay by highlighting the importance of the safety of healthcare workers, which means safe patients.

👩🏿👴👱🏾👶♿️👨🏼🤱🏾👨🏽 😷



➕ INFO: https://t.co/uWdMBXHTin



🔗 Join #PatientSafety pic.twitter.com/Ta618XlEfo