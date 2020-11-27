Nicaragua envía mensaje al Presidente de la República Democrática de Timor Leste

Presidente Francisco Guterres Foto: Referencia

Managua, 28 de noviembre, 2020

Su Excelencia

Francisco Guterres

Presidente de la

República Democrática de Timor Leste

Dili

Querido Presidente,

En ocasión de conmemorar el 45º Aniversario de la Independencia de la República Democrática de Timor Leste, queremos expresarle, en nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, nuestras más cálidas Felicitaciones a Usted, al Pueblo y al Gobierno de la República Democrática de Timor Leste.

Querido Presidente,

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional desea reiterar su voluntad de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Hermandad y Solidaridad que unen a nuestros Pueblos, así como su compromiso de continuar trabajando juntos, para superar los grandes desafíos de nuestros tiempos.

Desde nuestra Nicaragua, Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, reciba nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, así como el cariño de todos los Nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Timor Leste.

Firmas

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

Managua, November 28, 2020

Your Excellency

Francisco Guterres

President of the

Democratic Republic of Timor Leste

Dili

Dear President,

On the occasion of commemorating the 45th Anniversary of the Independence of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste, we wish to express, on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our warmest Congratulations to You, the People and Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste.

Dear President,

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity wishes to reiterate its will to continue strengthening the Bonds of Brotherhood and Solidarity that unite our Peoples, as well as its commitment to continue working together, to overcome the great challenges of our times.

From our Always Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, receive our Fraternal Embrace, as well as the affection of all Nicaraguans for the Brotherly People of Timor Leste.

Daniel Ortega Rosario Murillo