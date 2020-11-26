Mensaje del Gobierno de Nicaragua por el Día de Acción de Gracias

Que este Día Hermoso, los Milagros se multipliquen Foto: Twitter



En un Mundo sacudido por tantos dolores y aflicciones, és de enorme valor saber dar Gracias al Dios del Universo todos los días, por la Vida con Fortaleza de Espíritu. Subrayamos la Belleza de una Tradición Especial de las Familias del Norte de América, que bendicen, cada último Jueves de Noviembre, con Esperanza y Fé, los Dones del Creador.

Que este Día Hermoso, los Milagros se multipliquen. Que las Familias del Norte de América, junto a los Pueblos del Mundo, podamos dar Gracias al Altísimo, por una Comunidad Humana que tenga Paz, Derechos, Respeto, Justicia y Solidaridad.

Que este Día de Acción de Gracias nos encuentre a [email protected] alabando al Señor y clamando por la Vida en un Mundo Dialogante, y de Concordia, un Mundo donde [email protected] seamos [email protected], y donde la Salud, que és Prioridad y Urgencia de los Pueblos del Mundo, pueda asegurarse.

Bendiciones, en Cantos de Vida y Esperanza!

Managua, 26 de Noviembre, 2020

FIRMAS

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS

PRESS RELEASE

In a World shaken by so many pains and afflictions, it is of enormous value to know how to give Thanks every day to the God of the Universe, for Life with Strength of Spirit. We underline the Beauty of a Special Tradition of North American Families, who bless, every last Thursday of November, with Hope and Faith, the Gifts of the Creator.

On this Beautiful Day, may Miracles be multiplied. May the Families of North America, together with the Peoples of the World, be able to give Thanks to the Most High, for a Human Community that has Peace, Rights, Respect, Justice and Solidarity.

May this Thanksgiving Day find us all praising the Lord and crying out for Life in a World of Dialogue and Mutual Understanding, a World where we are all Sisters and Brothers, and where Health, which is Priority and Urgency of the Peoples of the World, can be assured.

Blessings, in Songs of Life and Hope!

Managua, November 26, 2020