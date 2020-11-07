Mensaje de La Reina Isabel y Príncipe Felipe a países de Centroamérica

SU MAJESTAD REINA ISABEL
Y PRÍNCIPE FELIPE
DE REINO UNIDO

ENVÍAN ORACIONES Y SALUDOS A LOS PUEBLOS CENTROAMERICANOS ANTE PASO DEL ETA

“Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by Hurricane Eta. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been inju-red or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been af-fected. Elizabeth R.”

“Al príncipe Felipe y a mí nos entristeció profundamente la trágica pérdida de vidas y la destrucción causada por el Huracán Eta. Nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están con aquellos que han resultado heridos o han perdido la vida, y todos aquellos cuyos hogares y medios de vida se han visto afectados.  Elizabeth R.”

 

 

