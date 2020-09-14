Nicaragua envía mensaje al Primer Ministro de la República Federal Democrática de Nepal

Primer Ministro de la República Federal Democrática de Nepal Foto: Referencia

El Presidente-Comandante Daniel Ortega, y la compañera Rosario Murillo, envían en nombre del gobierno y pueblo de Nicaragua un mensaje a Su Excelencia Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, Primer Ministro de la República Federal Democrática de Nepal, en ocasión de conmemorarse el 5º Aniversario del Día de la Constitución en ese Hermano País, este próximo 20 de Septiembre.

A continuación mensaje íntegro:

14 de Septiembre, 2020

Managua, Nicaragua

Su Excelencia

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli

Primer Ministro de la

República Federal Democrática de Nepal

Katmandú

Estimado Primer Ministro,

En nombre del Pueblo y Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua, y en nuestro propio nombre, deseamos expresar nuestras Felicitaciones a Usted, al Pueblo y al Gobierno de la República Federal Democrática de Nepal, en ocasión de conmemorar el 5º Aniversario del Día de la Constitución, este próximo 20 de Septiembre.

En esta solemne ocasión, aprovechamos la oportunidad para reconocer su compromiso por alcanzar la Paz, el Bienestar y el Desarrollo de su Pueblo, Ideales que compartimos como Naciones Libres y Soberanas.

Estimado Primer Ministro,

El Gobierno de Reconciliación y Unidad Nacional de la República de Nicaragua desea reiterar su voluntad de continuar fortaleciendo los Lazos de Amistad, Solidaridad y Cooperación que unen a nuestros Pueblos y Gobiernos. Desde nuestra Nicaragua, Siempre Bendita y Siempre Libre, reciba nuestro Abrazo Fraterno, así como el cariño de todos los nicaragüenses para el Hermano Pueblo de Nepal.

(FIRMAS)

Daniel Ortega Saavedra Rosario Murillo

