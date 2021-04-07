Conoce a los nominados de los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 / MARCA

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 regresan el 27 de mayo, y los nominados de este año se han revelado oficialmente.

La octava edición de los iHeartRadio Music Awards se transmitirá en vivo desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y podrás escucharlo en la aplicación iHeartRadio.

Los artistas que recibieron múltiples nominaciones este año incluyen a Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, HER, Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Summer Walker, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots y más.

Además de toda la música increíble lanzada durante el último año, los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021, también celebrarán una vez más a los fans, brindando a los oyentes de iHeartRadio la oportunidad de elegir a los ganadores en varias categorías nuevas y establecidas, que incluyen Mejor Army de Fans, Mejor Letra, Mejor Canción de portada, Mejor video musical, Premio Social Star, Premio a la coreografía de video musical favorito y el primer Premio TikTok Bop del año.

La votación en redes sociales comienza el 7 de abril y se cerrará el 19 de mayo a las 10:59 de la tarde para todas las categorías. Puedes votar en Twitter usando la categoría apropiada y los hashtags de nominados.

Además de las presentaciones de premios, los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 también tendremos actuaciones de los artistas más importantes de la música ¡espera más noticias, pronto!

Checa la lista completa de nominados

La canción del año:

Blinding lights, The Weeknd

Circles, Post Malone

Don’t start now, Dua Lipa

ROCKSTAR, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles

Artista femenina del año:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Semental Megan Thee

Taylor Swift

Artista masculino del año:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd

Mejor dúo / grupo del año:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor colaboración:

Go crazy, Chris Brown & Young Thug

Holy, Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

I hope, Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

Mood, 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

Savage (Remix), Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Mejor Artista Pop Nuevo:

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Canción de rock alternativo del año:

Bang!, AJR

Bloody valentine, Machine Gun Kelly

Everything I wanted, Billie Eilish

Level of concern, Twenty One Pilots

Monsters, All time low featuring blackbear

Artista de rock alternativo del año:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Artista de Rock Nuevo / Rock Alternativo:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Canción rock del año:

Death By Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless

Patience, Chris Cornell

Shame shame, Foo Fighters

Shot in the dark, AC/DC

Under the graveyard, Ozzy Osbourne

Artista de rock del año:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless

Canción country del año:

Even though I’m leaving, Luke Combs

I hope, Gabby Barrett

Nobody but you, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

One Margarita, Luke Bryan

The bones, Maren Morris

Artista country del año:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista Country nuevo:

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Canción de baile del año:

Head & Heart, Joel Corry x MNEK

Ily (i love you baby), Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

Lasting lover, Sigala & James Arthur

Rain on me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN

Artista de dance del año:

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Canción hip-hop del año:

High fashion, Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

Life is good, Future featuring Drake

ROCKSTAR, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Savage (Remix), Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

The box, Roddy Ricch

Artista Hip-Hop del año:

DaBaby

Lil bebe

Semental Megan Thee

Humo pop

Roddy Ricch

Mejor artista nuevo Hip-Hop:

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch

Canción R&B del año:

B.S., Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

Go crazy, Chris Brown & Young Thug

Heat, Chris Brown featuring Gunna

Playing games, Summer Walker

Slide, H.E.R. featuring YG

Artista R&B del año:

Chris Brown

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Mejor artista nuevo de R&B:

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra

Canción del año de Pop latino / Reggaetón:

Caramelo, Ozuna

Dákiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Hawái (Remix), Maluma & The Weeknd

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life), Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Tusa, KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Artista Latin Pop / Reggaeton del año:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Mejor Artista Latino Nuevo:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro

Canción Regional mexicana del año:

Palabra de hombre, El Fantasma

Se me olvidó, Christian Nodal

Sólo tú, Calibre 50

Te volvería A Elegir, Calibre 50

Yo ya no vuelvo contigo, Lenin Ramírez con Grupo Firme

Artista Regional mexicano del año:

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortiz

Productor del año:

Andrew Watt

Dr. Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martín

Compositor del año:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Black

Finneas

Mejor letra (categoría votada en Redes sociales):

Adore you, Harry Styles

Before you go, Lewis Capaldi

Blinding lights, The Weeknd

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

Don’t start now, Dua Lipa

Everything I wanted, Billie Eilish

I hope, Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

If the world was ending, JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Intentions, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Life is good, Future featuring Drake

Mejor canción de portada (categoría votada en Redes sociales):

Adore you (Harry Styles), Cover de Lizzo

Can’t take my eyes off you (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons), Cover de Shawn Mendes

Fix you (Coldplay), Portada de Sam Smith “Heart Of Glass” (Blondie), Cover de Miley Cyrus

Juice (Lizzo), Cover de Harry Styles

Mejor Army de fans (categoría votada en Redes sociales):

#Agnation, Agnez Mo

#Arianators, Ariana Grande

#Beliebers, Justin Bieber

#BLINK, BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY, BTS

#Harries, Harry Styles

#Limelights, Why Don’t We

#Louies, Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy, Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens, NCT 127

#Selenators, Selena Gomez

#Swifties, Taylor Swift

Mejor video musical (categoría votada en Redes sociales):

Blinding lights, The Weeknd

Don’t start now, Dua Lipa

Dynamite, BTS

Hawái, Maluma

How you like that, BLACKPINK

Life is good, Future featuring Drake

Rain on me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

WAP, Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles

Yummy, Justin Bieber

Premio Estrella de Redes sociales (categoría votada en Redes sociales):

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Coreografía de video musical favorita (categoría votada en Redes sociales):

BTS, Son Sung Deuk

34+35 (Ariana Grande), Scott & Brian Nicholson

Do it (Chloe x Halle), Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

Honey boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha), Kyle Hanagami

Physical (Dua Lipa), Charm La’Donna

Rain on me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande), Richy Jackson

Say so (Doja Cat), Cortland Brown

WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion), JaQuel Knight

Bop (DaBaby), Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop del año (categoría votada en Redes sociales):

Blinding lights, The Weeknd

Lottery (Renegade), K CAMP

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion

Savage love (Laxed-Siren Beat), Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

Say so, Doja Cat

WAP, Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion