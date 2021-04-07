Conoce a los nominados de los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021
Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 regresan el 27 de mayo, y los nominados de este año se han revelado oficialmente.
La octava edición de los iHeartRadio Music Awards se transmitirá en vivo desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y podrás escucharlo en la aplicación iHeartRadio.
Los artistas que recibieron múltiples nominaciones este año incluyen a Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, HER, Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Summer Walker, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots y más.
Además de toda la música increíble lanzada durante el último año, los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021, también celebrarán una vez más a los fans, brindando a los oyentes de iHeartRadio la oportunidad de elegir a los ganadores en varias categorías nuevas y establecidas, que incluyen Mejor Army de Fans, Mejor Letra, Mejor Canción de portada, Mejor video musical, Premio Social Star, Premio a la coreografía de video musical favorito y el primer Premio TikTok Bop del año.
La votación en redes sociales comienza el 7 de abril y se cerrará el 19 de mayo a las 10:59 de la tarde para todas las categorías. Puedes votar en Twitter usando la categoría apropiada y los hashtags de nominados.
Además de las presentaciones de premios, los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 también tendremos actuaciones de los artistas más importantes de la música ¡espera más noticias, pronto!
Checa la lista completa de nominados
La canción del año:
Blinding lights, The Weeknd
Circles, Post Malone
Don’t start now, Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles
Artista femenina del año:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Semental Megan Thee
Taylor Swift
Artista masculino del año:
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
Mejor dúo / grupo del año:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor colaboración:
Go crazy, Chris Brown & Young Thug
Holy, Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
I hope, Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
Mood, 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
Savage (Remix), Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Mejor Artista Pop Nuevo:
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Canción de rock alternativo del año:
Bang!, AJR
Bloody valentine, Machine Gun Kelly
Everything I wanted, Billie Eilish
Level of concern, Twenty One Pilots
Monsters, All time low featuring blackbear
Artista de rock alternativo del año:
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Artista de Rock Nuevo / Rock Alternativo:
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Canción rock del año:
Death By Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless
Patience, Chris Cornell
Shame shame, Foo Fighters
Shot in the dark, AC/DC
Under the graveyard, Ozzy Osbourne
Artista de rock del año:
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless
Canción country del año:
Even though I’m leaving, Luke Combs
I hope, Gabby Barrett
Nobody but you, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
One Margarita, Luke Bryan
The bones, Maren Morris
Artista country del año:
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista Country nuevo:
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Canción de baile del año:
Head & Heart, Joel Corry x MNEK
Ily (i love you baby), Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
Lasting lover, Sigala & James Arthur
Rain on me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN
Artista de dance del año:
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Canción hip-hop del año:
High fashion, Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
Life is good, Future featuring Drake
ROCKSTAR, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix), Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
The box, Roddy Ricch
Artista Hip-Hop del año:
DaBaby
Lil bebe
Semental Megan Thee
Humo pop
Roddy Ricch
Mejor artista nuevo Hip-Hop:
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch
Canción R&B del año:
B.S., Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
Go crazy, Chris Brown & Young Thug
Heat, Chris Brown featuring Gunna
Playing games, Summer Walker
Slide, H.E.R. featuring YG
Artista R&B del año:
Chris Brown
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker
Mejor artista nuevo de R&B:
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra
Canción del año de Pop latino / Reggaetón:
Caramelo, Ozuna
Dákiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
Hawái (Remix), Maluma & The Weeknd
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life), Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
Tusa, KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Artista Latin Pop / Reggaeton del año:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Mejor Artista Latino Nuevo:
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro
Canción Regional mexicana del año:
Palabra de hombre, El Fantasma
Se me olvidó, Christian Nodal
Sólo tú, Calibre 50
Te volvería A Elegir, Calibre 50
Yo ya no vuelvo contigo, Lenin Ramírez con Grupo Firme
Artista Regional mexicano del año:
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortiz
Productor del año:
Andrew Watt
Dr. Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martín
Compositor del año:
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Black
Finneas
Mejor letra (categoría votada en Redes sociales):
Adore you, Harry Styles
Before you go, Lewis Capaldi
Blinding lights, The Weeknd
Cardigan, Taylor Swift
Don’t start now, Dua Lipa
Everything I wanted, Billie Eilish
I hope, Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
If the world was ending, JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Intentions, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Life is good, Future featuring Drake
Mejor canción de portada (categoría votada en Redes sociales):
Adore you (Harry Styles), Cover de Lizzo
Can’t take my eyes off you (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons), Cover de Shawn Mendes
Fix you (Coldplay), Portada de Sam Smith “Heart Of Glass” (Blondie), Cover de Miley Cyrus
Juice (Lizzo), Cover de Harry Styles
Mejor Army de fans (categoría votada en Redes sociales):
#Agnation, Agnez Mo
#Arianators, Ariana Grande
#Beliebers, Justin Bieber
#BLINK, BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY, BTS
#Harries, Harry Styles
#Limelights, Why Don’t We
#Louies, Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy, Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens, NCT 127
#Selenators, Selena Gomez
#Swifties, Taylor Swift
Mejor video musical (categoría votada en Redes sociales):
Blinding lights, The Weeknd
Don’t start now, Dua Lipa
Dynamite, BTS
Hawái, Maluma
How you like that, BLACKPINK
Life is good, Future featuring Drake
Rain on me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
WAP, Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles
Yummy, Justin Bieber
Premio Estrella de Redes sociales (categoría votada en Redes sociales):
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Coreografía de video musical favorita (categoría votada en Redes sociales):
BTS, Son Sung Deuk
34+35 (Ariana Grande), Scott & Brian Nicholson
Do it (Chloe x Halle), Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
Honey boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha), Kyle Hanagami
Physical (Dua Lipa), Charm La’Donna
Rain on me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande), Richy Jackson
Say so (Doja Cat), Cortland Brown
WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion), JaQuel Knight
Bop (DaBaby), Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop del año (categoría votada en Redes sociales):
Blinding lights, The Weeknd
Lottery (Renegade), K CAMP
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion
Savage love (Laxed-Siren Beat), Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
Say so, Doja Cat
WAP, Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion