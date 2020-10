Paul McCartney anuncia el lanzamiento de su nuevo disco

Made in "Rockdown" at Paul's home studio in Sussex, 'McCartney III' features an array of vintage instruments including a 1954 Fender Telecaster 🎸⁣ ⁣ 📷 Photograph by @marymccartney⁣ ⁣ #McCartneyIII is out December 11 2020 🎲

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:33am PDT