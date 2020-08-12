Iron Maiden anuncia álbum en vivo grabado en México / SUMMA Inferno

Fue en septiembre de 2019 que Iron Maiden visitó por décima ocasión en su carrera la Ciudad de México, brindando tres noches históricas con un lleno total en el Palacio de los Deportes.

A poco más de un año de estos shows, La agrupación ha decidido lanzar un álbum en vivo que recapitulará lo mejor de su más reciente visita a la capital del país.

Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City es el nombre de esta producción, y se convierte en el disco en vivo número 13 de la banda, siendo el más reciente En Vivo! de 2012, el cual fue grabado en Chile durante su tour The Final Frontier. Si bien, un año después Iron Maiden lanzó Maiden England, este se trató de un show de 1988 ofrecido por la banda en Birmingham Inglaterra.

Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City es además el primer disco en directo que Iron Maiden graba en México, marcando el debut de varios temas que nunca se habían escuchado en este formato. Steve Harris, bajista y líder de la agrupación desde sus inicios, habló sobre la importancia de este disco dentro de la historia de Iron Maiden.

"Este listado de canciones incluye canciones nunca antes habían llegado a un CD en vivo, como ‘For the Greater Good of God’, y otras más antiguas como ‘Where Eagles Dare’, ‘Flight of Icarus’, ‘The Clansman’ y ‘Sign of the Cross’ que no han sido incluidas en nuestros lanzamientos en vivo por muchos años. Nunca antes habíamos lanzado un álbum en vivo desde México y creo que esta grabación hace justicia a la pasión y la alegría de nuestros fans mexicanos que siempre nos dan una bienvenida tan fantástica cada vez que tocamos allí".

Te puede interesar: Gorillaz lanza "The Pink Phantom" con Elton John

El manager de Iron Maiden, Rod Smallwood, también compartió su emoción de que esta producción saliera a la luz.

"Cuando nuestra gira de 2020 fue cancelada, armar un álbum en vivo parecía lo más obvio y creo que Steve, junto con el co-productor Tony Newton, ha capturado perfectamente la esencia de los 70 mil espectadores de estas tres noches en la Ciudad de México. El álbum sirve tanto para celebrar esta gira, que ya han visto casi dos millones de fans, como para probar, con suerte, la última carrera del año que viene para cualquiera que aún no haya experimentado el espectáculo".

Este es el tracklist oficial de Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City:

«Churchill’s Speech»

«Aces High»

«Where Eagles Dare»

«2 Minutes to Midnight»

«The Clansman»

«The Trooper»

«Revelations»

«For the Greater Good of God»

«The Wicker Man»

«Sign of the Cross»

«Flight of Icarus»

«Fear of the Dark»

«Iron Maiden»

«The Number of the Beast»

«The Evil That Men Do»

«Hallowed Be Thy Name»

«Run to the Hills»

Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City llegará a todas las plataformas el próximo 20 de noviembre, día en que se conmemora la Revolución Mexicana de 1910, situación que Iron Maiden refleja en la portada del álbum con el carismático Eddie the Head vestido con un traje típico mexicano rodeado de detalles del Día de Muertos y de imágenes de este histórico conflicto armado.