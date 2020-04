Alicia Keys estrena tema dedicado a quienes luchan contra coronavirus

I wrote this for all the people that work so hard & never hear the words Good Job. I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other & caring 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

⁣

Love to @therealswizzz @thekingdream & #AvenueBeatz for creating this w/ me 💜💜Thank you @CNN pic.twitter.com/UBSFV63CyR