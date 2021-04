Ciclón Seroja arrasa la costa oeste de Australia destruyendo miles de casas

The very destructive core of Category 3 Severe Tropical #CycloneSeroja is crossing the coast now between Kalbarri and Gregory. Kalbarri recorded a 170 km/h wind gust at 7:03pm WST and has seen 111 mm of rain since 9am. Live radar: https://t.co/C9i0l7u9yA pic.twitter.com/laeqtMXxKw