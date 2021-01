Rusia y Estados Unidos acuerdan prorrogar el tratado START III

❗️ Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey #Ryabkov on the agreement to extend the #NewSTART:



💬 [The agreement was achieved] on our conditions: for five years, with no preliminary conditions, with no annex and no appendix.



