Sudán declara el estado de emergencia por devastadoras inundaciones

⁦🇮🇱⁩⁦🇸🇩⁩#Sudan has declared a state of emergency due to severe #Floods.



The #Israeli government would do well to offer humanitarian assistance, given the recent contacts between #Khartoum and #Jerusalem 🇸🇩🇮🇱 🕊️#SudanFloods pic.twitter.com/aNYPVFSdXm