Más de 80 muertos por extremo clima invernal en Pakistán y Afganistán

Al menos 80 personas han muerto en los últimos días en Pakistán y el vecino Afganistán debido a avalanchas, inundaciones y un extremo clima invernal, informaron este martes las autoridades, que intentan llegar hasta personas aisladas por la nieve.

Unas 42 personas perecieron y 21 resultaron heridas en Pakistán y varias más están desaparecidas, debido a diversos acontecimientos climáticos. En Afganistán han muerto 39 personas, según cifras oficiales de ambos países.

Cachemira paquistaní fue la región más afectada con 23 muertos y diez desaparecidos, según las autoridades locales. En el pintoresco valle Neelum, las fuertes nevadas provocaron una avalancha que acabó con la vida de 14 personas.

Las autoridades locales cerraron escuelas, mientras que varias carreteras quedaron inutilizadas en las zonas montañosas del norte, según las autoridades locales.

A lo largo de la frontera entre Afganistán y Pakistán, más de 300 casas fueron destruidas o dañadas parcialmente debido a la "ola de frío, las fuertes nevadas y lluvias que empezaron hace dos semanas" según Ahmad Tamiim Azimi, portavoz de la Autoridad nacional afgana de gestión de catástrofes (Andma).

Los duros inviernos suelen causar víctimas en Afganistán, especialmente en las remotas zonas montañosas del país. 

 

