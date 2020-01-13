Más de 80 muertos por extremo clima invernal en Pakistán y Afganistán
Al menos 80 personas han muerto en los últimos días en Pakistán y el vecino Afganistán debido a avalanchas, inundaciones y un extremo clima invernal, informaron este martes las autoridades, que intentan llegar hasta personas aisladas por la nieve.
Unas 42 personas perecieron y 21 resultaron heridas en Pakistán y varias más están desaparecidas, debido a diversos acontecimientos climáticos. En Afganistán han muerto 39 personas, según cifras oficiales de ambos países.
In the Neelum Valley, despite heavy snow and frost, the Pak Army is busy serving the people, as well as responding to enemy shelling,— Wasid Yousafzai (@Wasid007) January 14, 2020
That is the reason why the Pak Army is more popular than the political leaders in Pakistan#NeelumValley pic.twitter.com/4589KwX39Q
Te recomendamos: Sídney abre bares hasta tarde en busca de reanimar su vida nocturna
Cachemira paquistaní fue la región más afectada con 23 muertos y diez desaparecidos, según las autoridades locales. En el pintoresco valle Neelum, las fuertes nevadas provocaron una avalancha que acabó con la vida de 14 personas.
More then 58 people dead in #NeelumValley in last two days due to heavy snowfall and glaciers— Usman Tariq Chughtai (@UsmanTariqUSK) January 14, 2020
More death casualties expected.
Rescue operation is continue pic.twitter.com/ygBh5gQGDE
Las autoridades locales cerraron escuelas, mientras que varias carreteras quedaron inutilizadas en las zonas montañosas del norte, según las autoridades locales.
A lo largo de la frontera entre Afganistán y Pakistán, más de 300 casas fueron destruidas o dañadas parcialmente debido a la "ola de frío, las fuertes nevadas y lluvias que empezaron hace dos semanas" según Ahmad Tamiim Azimi, portavoz de la Autoridad nacional afgana de gestión de catástrofes (Andma).
At least 79 people killed and many others missing after avalanches engulfed villages in Neelum Valley #AJK #Pakistan.— Ali Baloch (@maXes_MB) January 14, 2020
Pray for #NeelumValley #NeelumNeedPakArmy pic.twitter.com/XQT4GleZGh
Los duros inviernos suelen causar víctimas en Afganistán, especialmente en las remotas zonas montañosas del país.
At least 57 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Neelum Valley, Pakistani side of Kashmir. May Almighty keep our people safe on the both sides of LOC. pic.twitter.com/kicDYI4Fvf— Sartaj Hussain (@SartajHussain_) January 14, 2020
Today a painful day in Neelum Valley AJK. more than 50 people were died in Neelum valley yesterday due to snow falling, land sliding and glaciers. The whole valley is choking. 😢 pic.twitter.com/R24Yt5JgBT— Patriot Samia (@SamiaDoctrine) January 14, 2020
In the Neelum Valley, despite heavy snow and frost, the Pak Army is busy serving the people, as well as responding to enemy shelling,— محمد سرمد رضا (@sarmadsaysss) January 14, 2020
That is the reason why the Pak Army is more popular than the political leaders in Pakistan.💚#NeelumValley #Pakistani #pakarmy_ourstrength pic.twitter.com/YbTR0m5TAO
In the Neelum Valley, despite heavy snow and frost, the #PakArmy is busy serving the people, as well as responding to enemy shelling,#NeelumValley pic.twitter.com/warOHUjhLL— Pakistan Tourism 🇵🇰 (@PkTourism_) January 14, 2020