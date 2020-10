Everton empata 2-2 con Liverpool en la Premier League

Today 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥. We showed character and did not lose our confidence. Pleased with our performance. #COYB pic.twitter.com/rTnjOdvY6u