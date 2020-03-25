“La ropa no tiene género”, este es ingeniero que rompe los estereotipos
Cada vez hay más personas que buscan salir de los estereotipos de género marcados por la sociedad.
Tal es el caso de Mark Bryan, un hombre heterosexual que busca cambiar la forma de vestir, usar faldas y zapatillas, piezas que son consideradas sólo “para mujer” y así demostrar que las prendas no tienen género.
De acuerdo con Mirror, Mark Bryan vive en Alemania, es ingeniero en robótica, está casado, tiene hijos y en sus tiempos libres se dedica a ser coach de un equipo de futbol.
Boots and a longer skirt today.
Usa con orgullo prendas que son consideradas para mujeres, pues busca erradicar la idea de género de que las faldas y zapatos son exclusivo del sexo femenino.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Mark Bryan (@markbryan911) comparte que busca combinar sus prendas “masculinas” con faldas y zapatillas para cada ocasión.
On vacation the next 2 weeks and maybe a chance to get some work done on the Porsche. However, I had to go into town to buy a few things and visit the bank. Naturally this isn't what I wear when working on the car. 😂
Gracias a ello, ahora es considerado un estandarte para erradicar los estereotipos de género que buscan dar atributos del deber ser y hacer por el simple hecho de nacer del sexo femenino o masculino.
Según lo detallado en Mirror UK, Mark Bryan considera que los pantalones ofrecen pocas opciones de estilo, a diferencia de las faldas – sus prendas favoritas– en las que encuentra diferentes diseños, cortes, colores y texturas.
Los comentarios que recibe por su forma de vestir son diversos, pues recibe cumplidos de mujeres, mientras que algunas opiniones de hombres no son tan positivas. Esto a pesar de que cuenta con el pleno apoyo de su esposa.
I really hate working on Mondays after a nice weekend. Half day at home and half day in office. Day 60 of somewhat working at home.
Ahora, Mark Bryan es una figura esencial de la moda, quien busca acabar con la industria textil que busca encasillar a las mujeres y hombres en un estilo de ropa.
Day 2 of Homeoffice.