Multimillonario francés Olivier Dassault, muere en accidente de helicóptero

🚨🇫🇷#𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓: FAMOUS FRENCH POLITICIAN AND BILLIONAIRE, OLIVIER DASSAULT, DEAD IN HELICOPTER CRASH



📍#France

News outlets in France reporting on the incident now. Dassault and his pilot have both died and the cause of crash unknown.#BreakingNews

pic.twitter.com/EWLR71JCAU