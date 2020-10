Cachan a Demi Lovato con el ex de Bella Thorne

A poem by mod sun... I hope u choke on every lie u said to me, I hope u move out of this city suddenly, I hope u get everything u deserve.... Karmas a bitch I heard. -new music very soon ❤️ 🎥 by @daniellemelissa + @thatsnathanjames in Los Angeles CA July/August 2020

A post shared by Modern Sunshine (@modsun) on Sep 14, 2020 at 2:45pm PDT