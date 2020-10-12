Tom Parker, revela que le han diagnosticado un tumor cerebral
Tom Parker, cantante de la banda británico-irlandesa The Wanted, ha anunciado que le han diagnosticado un tumor cerebral, según lo escribió este lunes en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
"Todos estamos absolutamente devastados, pero vamos a luchar contra esto hasta el final", reza el mensaje del artista de 32 años, que dice hallarse en tratamiento contra esta "terrible enfermedad". "Va a ser una batalla dura, pero con el amor y el apoyo de todos vamos a vencerla", concluye su publicación.
El joven cantante creció en Bolton, Inglaterra.
Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx
Aprendió a tocar la guitarra a la edad de 16 años después de probar la de su hermano lo que lo motivo a audicionar en The X Factor pero no pasó la primera ronda, tras esa decepción asistió a la Universidad de Manchester para estudiar Geografía, pero la abandonó para seguir una carrera como cantante.
Noticia en desarrollo.