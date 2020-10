"Chicharito" y su esposa reciben a su primera hija

The moment I found out she was a girl ❤️ the most incredible surprise... (I had a feeling but to just see it was so special) we are all so in love with her ❤️ and a huge thank you to @tajnihal who took birth photos of my dreams. I’m so lucky to have these to relive all the emotions ❤️

A post shared by Sarah Kohan 🦏 (@sarahkohan) on Oct 7, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT