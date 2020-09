Joaquín Phoenix se convierte en papá y este es el nombre de su bebé

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed a healthy Baby Boy to the world. They have named him, River 💙 — The baby gender and name is revealed by ‘Gunda’ Director, Viktor Kossakovsky at a screening this weekend. Joaquin Phoenix was unable to attend due to the new birth of his and Rooney’s son, River

